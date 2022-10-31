European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash GDP, Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash quarterly national accounts and inflation reports from the euro area and mortgage approvals from the UK are due on Monday.

At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales data for September. Sales are forecast to fall 0.3 percent on month, following a 1.3 percent decrease in August. At 3.30 am ET, retail sales data is due from Switzerland. Economists expect retail sales growth to ease to 3.5 percent in September from 3.0 percent in August.

Half an hour later, Spain's INE publishes retail sales for September. Sales had decreased 0.5 percent in August.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is slated to issue quarterly GDP data for the third quarter. Economists expect the economy to grow at a slower pace of 0.3 percent quarterly after rising 1.1 percent in the second quarter.

At 5.30 am ET, the Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals data. The number of mortgages approved in September is seen at 67,000 versus 74,340 in the previous month.

At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area flash GDP data for the third quarter. The currency bloc is forecast to grow 1.0 percent on quarter, faster than the 0.8 percent rise in the second quarter. Flash inflation is seen at 10.2 percent versus 9.9 percent in September.