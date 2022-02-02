European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash consumer prices from euro area and unemployment from Spain are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain unemployment data is due for January. The number of jobless claims is expected to fall 50,700 in January compared to a decrease of 76,800 in the previous month.

In the meantime, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office releases foreign trade data for November.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases flash consumer and harmonized consumer price data for January. Consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue eurozone flash inflation data for January. Economists expect inflation to slow to 4.4 percent from 5.0 percent in December.