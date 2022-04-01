European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation, Final Factory PMI Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from eurozone are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss consumer price data for March. Inflation is expected to rise to 2.4 percent from 2.2 percent in February.

At 3.00 am ET, manufacturing PMI data is due from Poland, Turkey and Hungary.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's factory PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the index to fall to 55.5 in March from 56.9 in February.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's S&P manufacturing PMI is due. The factory PMI is seen at 57.0 versus 58.3 in the previous month.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI is due. The reading is forecast to fall to 57.0 in March, in line with flash estimate, down from 58.2 in February. Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS manufacturing PMI survey results are due. The final score is seen at 55.5 in March.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes flash Euro area consumer price data for March. Inflation is expected to advance to 6.6 percent from 5.9 percent in February.