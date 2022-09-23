European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, S&P Global releases France flash Purchasing Managers' survey data for September. The composite output index is forecast to fall to 49.8 from 50.4 in August.

In the meantime, Spain's statistical office INE is scheduled to issue revised GDP data for the second quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm the sequential growth of 1.1 percent.

Half an hour later, Germany's flash composite PMI data is due. The composite index is seen at 46.0 in September versus 46.9 a month ago.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes Eurozone flash PMI data. Economists forecast the index drop moderately to 48.2 in September from 48.9 in the previous month.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS flash composite PMI is due. The index is seen at 49.0 in September versus 49.6 a month ago.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Distributive Trades survey data. The UK retail sales balance is forecast to decline sharply to 10 percent in September from 37 percent in August.