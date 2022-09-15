European Economics Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due

(RTTNews) - Foreign trade data from the euro area is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale prices for August. Prices are forecast to climb 0.5 percent on month, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in July.

In the meantime, external trade figures are due from Norway.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is set to release final consumer and harmonized prices for August. According to preliminary estimate, consumer price inflation eased to 5.8 percent from 6.1 percent in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to publish Eurozone foreign trade and labor cost data. The trade deficit is seen at EUR 20.0 billion in July versus -EUR 24.6 billion in June.

Also, Greece unemployment data is due for the second quarter. The jobless rate was 13.8 percent in the first quarter.