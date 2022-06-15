European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production from euro area and revised consumer price data from France are the major statistical reports due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to release Summer economic forecast.

In the meantime, Statistics Norway publishes foreign trade data for May.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss producer prices data. Prices had increased 6.7 percent annually in April.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee releases revised consumer and harmonized prices for May. The statistical office is expected to confirm the consumer price inflation at 5.2 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from Poland. Inflation is seen at 13.9 percent in May versus 12.4 percent in April.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue eurozone industrial production and foreign trade figures. Economists forecast output to fall 2.0 percent on month, following a 1.8 percent decrease in March.