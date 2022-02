European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Production Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial output data from euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, consumer prices and industrial production data is due from Romania. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 7.7 percent in January from 8.2 percent in December.

Half an hour later, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss producer price figures for January.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The Czech inflation is seen at 9.3 percent in January versus 6.6 percent in December.

At 4.00 am ET, Poland consumer price data is due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production figures for December. Economists forecast output to grow 0.5 percent on month, slower than the 2.3 percent rise in November.