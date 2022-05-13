European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Production Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production data from eurozone is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases GDP data for the first quarter. Mainland-Norway is expected to contract 0.5 percent sequentially, reversing the 1.4 percent rise in the fourth quarter.

At 2.45 am ET, France final consumer and harmonized prices figures are due. The statistical office is expected to confirm 4.8 percent inflation for April.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases revised CPI & HICP data. According to flash estimate, consumer price inflation eased to 8.4 percent in April from 9.8 percent in March.

In the meantime, retail sales and industrial production data from Turkey and industrial output from Hungary are due. At 4.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from Poland.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue Euro area industrial production data for March. Economists forecast output to fall 2.0 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.7 percent rise in February.