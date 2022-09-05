European Economics Preview: Eurozone Retail Sales, Final PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Retail sales and final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from Eurozone are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss GDP data for the second quarter. Economists forecast the economy to grow 0.4 percent sequentially, slightly slower than the 0.5 percent increase in the first quarter.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global releases Spain's services Purchasing Managers' survey results. Economists expect the index to fall to 52.9 in August from 53.8 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI survey data is due. The index is seen at 48.3, down from 48.4 a month ago.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global releases euro area final composite PMI survey data. The index is seen at 49.2 in August, the same as in the flash estimate, down from 49.9 a month ago.

Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS final PMI survey data is due. The final composite index is forecast to fall to 50.9 in August from 52.1 in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area retail sales figures for July. Economists forecast sales to rise 0.4 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.2 percent fall in June.