European Economics Preview: Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Investor confidence survey data from the euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss unemployment data for July. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.2 percent.

At 2.00 am ET, industrial production from Norway and Denmark, and consumer prices from Lithuania are due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to publish industrial production and foreign trade figures.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The sentiment index is seen at -24.7 in August versus -26.4 in July.

