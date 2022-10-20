European Economics Preview: France Business Sentiment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Business confidence survey data from France is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's producer prices for September. Economists forecast prices to surge 44.7 percent on a yearly basis, but slower than the 45.8 percent increase posted in August.

In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade data is due.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee is scheduled to issue business confidence survey results. The business sentiment index is seen falling to 101 in October from 102 in September.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases euro area current account data for August. Economists forecast the current account deficit to widen to EUR 20.3 billion from EUR 19.9 billion in July.