European Economics Preview: France Consumer Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence from France and industrial turnover from Italy are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee is scheduled to issue monthly consumer confidence survey results for February. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to 100 from 99 in January.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases business and consumer sentiment survey results.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's industrial turnover data is due. In the meantime, IHS Markit releases Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results for February. At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey data. The retail sales balance is forecast to fall to 25 percent in February from 28 percent in January.