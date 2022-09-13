European Economics Preview: Germany Economic Confidence, Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Economic sentiment and final inflation from Germany and labor market statistics from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK monthly labor market statistics. The ILO jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.8 percent in three months to July.

In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized consumer prices for August. According to the flash estimate, consumer prices advanced 7.9 percent annually, the strongest since the winter of 1973-74. The statistical office is set to confirm the preliminary estimate. At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss producer price figures for August.

At 3.00 am ET, revised inflation data from Spain is due. Also, industrial production figures are due from Turkey.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is slated to issue unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 8.1 percent in the second quarter from 8.6 percent in the first quarter.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to -60.0 in September from -55.3 in August.