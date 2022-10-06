European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

(RTTNews) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey data from Germany and retail sales from the euro area are due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for August. Orders are forecast to fall 0.7 percent on month, slower than the 1.1 percent decrease in July. In the meantime, foreign trade from Finland and industrial output from Sweden are due.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is set to release industrial production data for August. Economists expect output to grow 4.8 percent on year, slower than the 5.3 percent increase in July.

Also, retail sales figures are due from the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Half an hour later, S&P Global releases Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey data.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to fall to 48.0 in September from 49.2 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales figures for August. Sales are forecast to fall 0.4 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent increase in July.

At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on September 7 and 8.