European Economics Preview: Germany Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - No major statistical reports are due on Wednesday other than the revised consumer prices data from Germany.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's revised consumer and harmonized prices data for April. According to flash estimate, consumer price inflation rose to a record 7.4 percent in April. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.

In the meantime, Romania's consumer price data is due. Economists expect inflation to rise to 11.2 percent in April from 10.2 percent in March.

At 6.00 am ET, consumer prices and unemployment figures are due from Portugal.