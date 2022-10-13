European Economics Preview: Germany Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final consumer prices from Germany and credit conditions survey from the Bank of England are the only major reports due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for September. Consumer price inflation hit a new record 10.0 percent in September versus 7.9 percent in August. The statistical office is set to confirm the preliminary estimate published on September 29.

Half an hour later, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss producer prices for September. Prices had increased 5.5 percent annually in August.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England releases UK credit conditions survey data.