|
13.10.2022 07:04:10
European Economics Preview: Germany Final Inflation Data Due
(RTTNews) - Final consumer prices from Germany and credit conditions survey from the Bank of England are the only major reports due on Thursday.
At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for September. Consumer price inflation hit a new record 10.0 percent in September versus 7.9 percent in August. The statistical office is set to confirm the preliminary estimate published on September 29.
Half an hour later, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss producer prices for September. Prices had increased 5.5 percent annually in August.
At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England releases UK credit conditions survey data.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beschließt Handelswoche im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Freitag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.