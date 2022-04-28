European Economics Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation from Germany and economic confidence survey results from eurozone are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases quarterly GDP data and retail sales figures for the first quarter. The economy is expected to shrink 0.5 percent sequentially, in contrast to the 1.1 percent expansion in the fourth quarter.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue flash consumer prices and unemployment data. EU harmonized inflation is expected to ease to 9 percent in April from 9.8 percent in March.

In the meantime, economic confidence survey data from Sweden and Turkey are due.

Half an hour later, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to hold its repo rate at zero percent.

At 4.00 am ET, business and consumer confidence survey results are due from Italy.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is scheduled to issue Euro area economic confidence survey data for April. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 108.0 from 108.5 in March.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's flash consumer and harmonized inflation data for April. Consumer price inflation is expected to ease marginally to 7.2 percent from a record 7.3 percent in March.