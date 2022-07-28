European Economics Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash consumer prices from Germany and economic confidence survey results from the euro area are the major reports due on Thursday.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases flash GDP data and retail sales figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.7 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing the 0.8 percent fall in the first quarter.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee is scheduled to issue producer prices for June. Prices had increased 27.3 percent annually in May.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales and unemployment from Spain are due. The jobless rate is expected to fall to 13.0 percent in the second quarter from 13.65 percent a quarter ago.

Also, Sweden's National Institute of Economic Research is scheduled to issue economic tendency survey results.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial turnover data is due from Italy.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to release euro area economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is forecast to fall to 102 in July from 104 in June.

At 8.00 am ET, Germany's Destatis is scheduled to release flash consumer and harmonized prices for July. Consumer price inflation is seen at 7.4 percent versus 7.6 percent in June.