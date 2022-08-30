European Economics Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation from Germany and economic confidence from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE is slated to release flash inflation and retail sales data for August. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise slightly to 10.9 percent in August from 10.8 percent in July.

In the meantime, manufacturing confidence from Sweden and the KOF leading index from Switzerland are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial turnover data for June.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England is set to release mortgage approvals for July. The number of mortgages approved in July is forecast to fall to 61,730 from 63,730 in June.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission releases Eurozone economic sentiment data for August. Economists expect the economic sentiment index to fall to 98.0 from 99.0 in July.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's flash consumer and harmonized prices for August. Consumer price inflation is seen at 7.8 percent versus 7.5 percent in July.

Also, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to raise its base rate to 11.75 percent from 10.75 percent.