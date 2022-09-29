European Economics Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash consumer prices from Germany and economic confidence from euro area are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE releases flash consumer price data for September. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 10.1 percent from 10.5 percent in August.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to issue producer prices for August. Prices had increased 36.9 percent on a yearly basis in July.

At 5.00 am ET, European Commission publishes euro area economic confidence survey data. Economists expect the economic sentiment index to fall to 95.0 in September from 97.6 in the previous month.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's flash consumer and harmonized prices data for September. Consumer price inflation is seen at 9.4 percent versus 7.9 percent in August.