European Economics Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation from Germany and economic sentiment survey results from the euro area are the major reports due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is set to release retail sales, foreign trade and revised GDP figures.

At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss quarterly national accounts. The economy is forecast to grow 0.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter, the same pace as seen in the second quarter.

In the meantime, Spain's INE publishes flash consumer and harmonized consumer prices for November. Economists expect consumer price inflation to rise to 7.4 percent from 7.3 percent in October.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT is slated to release industrial turnover data for September. Turnover had advanced 3.6 percent on month in August.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals figures for October. The number of mortgage approvals is seen falling to 60,200 from 66,789 in September. At 5.00 am ET, economic sentiment survey results are due from Eurozone. The economic confidence index is seen at 93.5 in November versus 92.5 in October.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is set to publish Germany flash consumer and harmonized prices for November. Consumer price inflation is seen unchanged at 10.4 percent.