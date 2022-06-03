European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

(RTTNews) - Foreign trade data from Germany and final Purchasing Managers' survey results from major euro area economies are due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's foreign trade data for April. Exports are forecast to grow 1.5 percent on month, reversing a 3.3 percent fall in March. At the same time, imports are forecast to climb 0.2 percent, slower than the 3.4 percent increase in March.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee is scheduled to issue industrial production for April. Economists forecast output to climb 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.5 percent decrease in March.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales data from Hungary and consumer and producer prices from Turkey are due. Turkey's inflation is expected to rise to 76.55 percent in May from 69.97 percent in April.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is set to issue Spain composite PMI data. The services index is seen at 56.0 in May versus 57.1 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's composite PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the services index to fall to 54.5 in May from 55.7 a month ago.

Thereafter final composite survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes final euro area composite PMI data. The final reading is seen at 54.9 in May, in line with flash estimate.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release eurozone retail sales data. Economists expect sales to grow 0.3 percent on month in April, partially offsetting the 0.4 percent decrease in March.