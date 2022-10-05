European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

(RTTNews) - Foreign trade from Germany and final Purchasing Managers' survey results from major euro area economies are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's external trade figures. Exports and imports are forecast to grow 1.1 percent each on a monthly basis in August.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee publishes industrial output figures for August. Economists expect industrial production to fall 0.3 percent on month, slower than the 1.6 percent decrease in July.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services PMI data is due. The index is seen at 49.8 in September, down from 50.6 in August.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global releases Italy's services PMI data for September. Economists forecast the index to fall to 49.1 from 50.5 in the previous month.

Thereafter, final composite PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is slated to issue Eurozone final PMI survey results. Economists the composite index to fall to 48.2 in September, as initially estimated, from 48.9 in the prior month.

Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS final composite PMI data is due. The index is seen at 48.4 in September versus 49.6 in August.