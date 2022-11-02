European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade, Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Foreign trade, unemployment and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade and unemployment figures for September. Exports are forecast to grow 0.1 percent on month, slower than the 1.6 percent increase in August. Imports are expected to fall 0.4 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from Poland and Hungary.

At 4.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The index is forecast to fall to 47.5 in October from 49.0 in the previous month.

At 4.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's manufacturing PMI survey results. Economists expect the index to ease to 46.9 in October from 48.3 a month ago.

At 4.50 am ET, final factory PMI survey results are due from France. The score is seen at 47.4 in October, unchanged from flash estimate, and down from 47.7 in September.

At 4.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany's unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 5.5 percent. Also, S&P Global releases final manufacturing PMI. Germany's final PMI is expected to match the flash estimate of 45.7.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the index to fall to 46.6 in October, in line with flash estimate, from 48.4 in September.