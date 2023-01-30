European Economics Preview: Germany GDP Data Due

(RTTNews) - Quarterly national accounts from Germany and economic sentiment survey results from euro area are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.00 am ET, quarterly GDP data is due from Sweden. GDP is forecast to grow at a slower pace of 1.2 percent annually in the fourth quarter after rising 2.5 percent in the third quarter.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE is scheduled to issue flash consumer prices and retail sales figures. EU harmonized inflation is forecast to ease to 4.7 percent in January from 5.5 percent in December.

Also, Swiss KOF leading index is due. The indicator is expected to rise to 93.3 in January from 92.2 in December.

At 4.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to release Germany's GDP data. Economists expect the economy to remain flat on a quarterly basis after expanding 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

In the meantime, Italy's foreign trade balance is due.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to issue euro area economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is seen at 97.0, up from 95.8 in December.