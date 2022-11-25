European Economics Preview: Germany GDP, Gfk Consumer Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Quarterly national accounts and consumer sentiment survey results from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's statistical office Destatis is slated to issue detailed GDP data for the third quarter. According to preliminary estimate, the economy had expanded 0.3 percent sequentially.

In the meantime, the market research group GfK is set to release Germany's consumer sentiment survey results. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to -39.6 in December from -41.9 in November.

At 2.30 am ET, employment data is due from Switzerland.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office INSEE publishes consumer sentiment survey results. The consumer sentiment index is seen at 83 in November versus 82 in October.

At 3.00 am ET, October producer prices figures are due from Spain. Also, unemployment data is due from Hungary.

At 4.00 am ET, business and consumer sentiment survey results are due from Italy. The business confidence index is forecast to fall to 99.6 in November from 100.4 in October. Meanwhile, the consumer sentiment index is seen at 91.0 versus 90.1 a month ago.