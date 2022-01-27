|
27.01.2022 06:37:50
European Economics Preview: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Data Due
(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence data from Germany is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, Germany's GfK consumer sentiment survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to -7.8 in February from -6.8 in January.
In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Norway.
At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue unemployment data for the fourth quarter. The jobless rate is seen easing to 14.2 percent from 14.57 percent in the third quarter.
Also, unemployment data is due from Hungary.
At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases industrial turnover data for November. Also, Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from IHS Markit.
At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is expected to rise to 13 in January from 8 in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes schwankungsreich -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begeben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.