European Economics Preview: Germany Gfk Consumer Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence from Germany and revised consumer prices from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK releases consumer confidence survey results. The forward looking consumer sentiment index is seen at -6.3 in March compared to -6.7 in February.

At 2.45 am ET, France business confidence survey results are due from Insee. The business sentiment index is seen at 112 in February, unchanged from the previous month.

At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from the Czech Republic and gross wages from Hungary are due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area revised consumer price data for January. According to flash data, inflation rose to a record 5.1 percent in January from 5.0 percent in December.