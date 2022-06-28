European Economics Preview: Germany Gfk Consumer Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is set to issue Germany's consumer sentiment survey data. The forward-looking sentiment index is forecast to fall to -27.7 in July from -26.0 in June.

In the meantime, retail sales and foreign trade data from Sweden are due.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee releases consumer confidence survey data for June. The confidence index is seen at 84 in June versus 86 in May.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's industrial turnover data is due. Also, S&P Global publishes Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision. The bank is set to hike its key rate to 6.40 percent from 5.90 percent.