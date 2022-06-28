28.06.2022 06:05:23

European Economics Preview: Germany Gfk Consumer Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is set to issue Germany's consumer sentiment survey data. The forward-looking sentiment index is forecast to fall to -27.7 in July from -26.0 in June.

In the meantime, retail sales and foreign trade data from Sweden are due.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee releases consumer confidence survey data for June. The confidence index is seen at 84 in June versus 86 in May.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's industrial turnover data is due. Also, S&P Global publishes Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision. The bank is set to hike its key rate to 6.40 percent from 5.90 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflations- und Rezessionssorgen verunsichern: Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Die asiatischen Börsen folgen heute der negativen Tendenz der US-Märkte und verlieren an Boden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen