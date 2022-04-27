European Economics Preview: Germany Gfk Consumer Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence from Germany and France are the major economic reports due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to -16 in May from -15.5 in April.

In the meantime, producer prices and foreign trade figures are due from Sweden.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee releases consumer sentiment survey results. Economists expect the index to rise marginally to 92 in April from 91 in March.

At 4.00 am ET, Austria manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to issue Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is seen at -3 percent in April versus +9 percent in March.