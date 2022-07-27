European Economics Preview: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence survey results from Germany and France are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, German GfK consumer confidence survey data is due. Economists forecast the forward-looking index to fall to -28.9 in August from -27.4 in July.

In the meantime, foreign trade and household lending figures are due from Statistics Sweden.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee is scheduled to issue consumer sentiment survey results. The consumer sentiment index is expected to fall to 80 in July from 82 in June.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to release Eurozone monetary aggregates. M3 money supply is seen rising 5.4 percent in June versus 5.6 percent in May.

In the meantime, Italy's consumer and business confidence survey results are due. The business confidence index is seen at 108 in July versus 110 in the previous month. Likewise, the consumer sentiment is forecast to drop to 96.6 from 98.3.

Also, S&P Global releases Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results at 4.00 am.