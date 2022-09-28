European Economics Preview: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence data from Germany and France are the only major reports due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is slated to issue consumer sentiment survey data for October. The sentiment index is seen at -39.0 versus -36.5 in September.

Also, Statistics Sweden is set to publish retail sales data for August. In the meantime, retail sales from Norway and Denmark are due.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes consumer sentiment survey results. The consumer confidence index is expected to fall to 80.0 in September from 82.0 in August.

At 3.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic Research is scheduled to release Sweden's economic tendency survey data for September.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes business and consumer confidence data. The business sentiment index is seen at 102.1 in September versus 104.3 a month ago. Similarly, the consumer confidence index is expected to fall to 95.1 from 98.3.

Also, S&P Global publishes Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey data at 4.00 am ET.

At 5.00 am ET, industrial turnover data is due from Italy. Sales had decreased 0.2 percent on month in June.