European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Business confidence survey data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland releases import price figures for August. Prices had advanced 32.5 percent annually in July.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue business and consumer confidence survey results.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo business confidence survey data is due. The business sentiment index is expected to fall to 87.0 in September from 88.5 in the previous month.