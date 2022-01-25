European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Business sentiment from Germany and public sector finances from the UK are the major economic reports due on Tuesday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finances for December. The budget deficit is seen at GBP 15.2 billion compared to GBP 16.6 billion in November.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue producer prices data. In the meantime, gross wages are due from Hungary.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo business confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the business climate index to remain unchanged at 94.7 in January.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to publish Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is forecast to fall to 22 in January from 24 in December.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 2.40 percent.