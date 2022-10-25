European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Business confidence survey data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden publishes producer prices for September. Prices had advanced 22.0 percent in August.

At 3.00 am ET, producer price data is due from Spain.

At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is scheduled to issue Germany's business confidence survey results. Economists expect the business sentiment index to fall to 83.3 in October from 84.3 in the previous month.

In the meantime, the European Central Bank releases bank lending survey data.

Also, Poland unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.8 percent in September.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is expected to fall to -12 percent in October from -2 percent in September. At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is set to hold its benchmark rate at 13.00 percent.