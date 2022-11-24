|
24.11.2022 07:14:18
European Economics Preview: Germany Ifo Business Confidence Due
(RTTNews) - Business confidence survey results from Germany and France are the major statistical reports due on Thursday.
At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee publishes business confidence survey results. The business sentiment index is forecast to fall to 102 in November from 103 in October.
At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo business confidence survey data is due. Economists expect the business climate index to rise to 85.0 in November from 84.3 in October.
At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is seen at -8 percent in November versus -4 percent in October.
At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to publish the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on October 26 and 27.
