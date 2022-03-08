European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production from Germany and revised quarterly national accounts from the euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production for January. Economists forecast output to climb 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in December.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases industrial output data for January. Production is forecast to grow 2.3 percent annually after posting a 1.3 percent gain in December.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is slated to publish retail sales for January. Economists forecast sales to grow 1.1 percent month-on-month, faster than the 0.9 percent rise in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area revised GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow 0.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, as initially estimated.