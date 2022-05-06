European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production data from Germany is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production for March. Economists forecast output to fall 1.0 percent on month, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in February.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Prices are expected to gain 0.7 percent in April after rising 1.4 percent in March. Also, Sweden industrial production and orders are due.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is set to issue industrial output figures for March. Output growth is seen easing to 2.7 percent from 3.0 percent in February.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes retail sales for March. Sales had increased 0.7 percent in February.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. Economists expect the index to fall to 58.0 in April from 59.1 in March.