European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are the major economic reports due on Wednesday.

At 1.45 am ET, Switzerland unemployment data is due from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in May.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial production data for April. Economists forecast output to grow 1.0 percent on month, in contrast to the 3.9 percent decrease in March.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due for May. Prices had advanced 10.8 percent annually in April.

At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France. The trade deficit is seen at EUR 12.2 billion in April versus a EUR 12.4 billion shortfall in March.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer prices and industrial output figures are due from Hungary. Inflation is expected to rise to 10.5 percent in May from 9.5 percent in April.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to release retail sales data for April.

Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. The PMI is expected to fall to 56.6 in May from 58.2 in April.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes eurozone revised GDP data for the first quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.3 percent sequential growth.