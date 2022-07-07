European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - The minutes of the monetary policy meeting from the European Central Bank and industrial production from Germany are the major reports due on Thursday.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to publish the Swiss jobless rate data. The rate is forecast to remain unchanged at seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in June.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to release Germany's industrial production for May. Output is seen rising 0.4 percent on month, slower than the 0.7 percent increase in April.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due for June. House prices had increased 10.5 percent annually in May.

Also, industrial output from Norway and Denmark are due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial production and foreign trade figures for May. Production is expected to fall 1.8 percent on year after falling 3.8 percent in April.

At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on June 8 and 9.