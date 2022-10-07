European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production and retail sales from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss unemployment data for September. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production, import prices and retail sales data. Economists expect industrial output to fall 0.5 percent on month in August, slower than the 0.3 percent decrease in July.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due for September. Prices had increased 11.5 percent annually in August.

At 2.45 am ET, current account and foreign trade figures are due from France.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes industrial output, foreign trade and construction output data.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes retail sales data for August. Sales had increased 1.3 percent on month in July.