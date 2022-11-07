European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production for September. Output is forecast to climb 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.8 percent decrease in August.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to fall 0.4 percent on month in October, following a 0.1 percent decrease in September.

Also, industrial production from Norway and foreign trade from Finland are due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial and construction output and foreign trade figures. Industrial output is seen rising 7.2 percent annually, the same rate as seen in August.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany S&P Global construction Purchasing Managers' survey results are due.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The confidence index is seen rising to -35.0 in November from -38.3 in October.