European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production from Germany and revised quarterly national accounts from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production for October. Economists forecast output to fall 0.6 percent on month, offsetting the 0.6 percent increase in September.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price figures are due. House prices are forecast to fall 0.2 percent on month in November, slower than the 0.4 percent decrease in October.

Also, industrial output from Norway and GDP data from Sweden are due.

At 2.45 am ET, the Bank of France releases current account figures for October. The foreign trade data is also due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes industrial output and external trade data. Production is seen rising 7.2 percent annually in October after rising 8.3 percent in September.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is set to release retail sales data for October. Sales are expected to drop 0.6 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.5 percent rise in September.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area revised GDP data. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.2 percent sequential growth for the third quarter.