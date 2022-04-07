|
European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Production Data Due
(RTTNews) - Industrial production from Germany and house prices from the UK are due Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's industrial production data for February. Economists forecast output to fall 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 2.7 percent increase posted in January.
In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due for March. House prices had climbed 10.8 percent annually in February.
Also, industrial production data from Norway is due at 2.00 am ET.
At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases eurozone retail sales data for February. Sales are expected to grow at a faster pace of 0.6 percent on month after rising 0.2 percent in January.
At 6.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from Ireland.
At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on March 9 and 10.
