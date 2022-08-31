European Economics Preview: Germany Unemployment Data Due

(RTTNews) - Unemployment from Germany and flash inflation data from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import prices and labor market statistics. Import price inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 29.9 percent in July.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee publishes revised GDP, flash inflation, household spending and producer price data. The statistical office is expected to confirm the economic growth at 0.5 percent for the second quarter. Flash consumer price inflation is seen at 6.1 percent in August, the same rate as in July.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer prices from Austria, producer prices from Hungary and GDP data from Turkey are due.

At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency is slated to issue Germany's unemployment data for August. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.5 percent from 5.4 percent in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish euro area flash inflation figures for August. Inflation is seen rising to 9.0 percent from 8.9 percent in July.

In the meantime, flash consumer and harmonized prices are due from Italy. Consumer price inflation is forecast to climb to 8.1 percent in August from 7.9 percent in July.