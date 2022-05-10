European Economics Preview: Germany ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Economic sentiment survey data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer prices for April. Inflation is expected to rise to 4.7 percent from 4.5 percent in March.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer prices and retail sales figures are due from the Czech Republic. Economists expect inflation to climb to 13.2 percent in April from 12.7 percent in March.

Also, unemployment from Turkey and consumer prices from Hungary are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial output figures for March. Production is forecast to fall 1.9 percent on month, reversing a 4.0 percent rise in February.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is seen at -42.0 in May versus -41.0 in April. In the meantime, the Hellenic Statistical Authority releases Greece consumer price figures for May.