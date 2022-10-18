|
European Economics Preview: Germany ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due
(RTTNews) - Economic confidence data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue new car registrations data for September. Passenger car sales had increased 4.4 percent annually in August.
At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes foreign trade data for August. The trade deficit is forecast to widen to EUR 0.5 billion from EUR 0.36 billion in July.
At 5.00 am ET, Germany ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to fall to -65.7 in October from -61.9 in the previous month.
