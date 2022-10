European Economics Preview: Italy Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final consumer price data from Italy is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue producer price figures for September. Producer price inflation is expected to ease to 24.0 percent from 25.2 percent in August.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes final consumer and harmonized consumer price data. Consumer price inflation is seen at 8.9 percent in September, as initially estimated, from 8.4 percent in August.

At 6.00 am ET, foreign trade figures are due from Ireland.