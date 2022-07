European Economics Preview: Italy Foreign Trade Data Due

(RTTNews) - Foreign trade data from Italy is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases foreign trade figures for May. The trade deficit totaled EUR 3.66 billion in April.

In the meantime, external trade data from Spain and the budget balance from Turkey are due.

At 8.00 am ET, Poland's central bank releases core inflation data for June. Core inflation is seen at 9.3 percent versus 8.5 percent in May.