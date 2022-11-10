European Economics Preview: Italy Industrial Production Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production from Italy is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is set to publish consumer and producer prices for October. Consumer price inflation is seen at 7.1 percent versus 6.9 percent in September. At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases consumer price figures. Annual inflation is expected to ease marginally to 17.9 percent in October from 18.0 percent in September.

In the meantime, Statistics Austria publishes industrial production for September.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to issue industrial production for September. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 1.5 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 2.3 percent increase in August.

At 5.00 am ET, consumer prices and industrial output reports are due from Greece.